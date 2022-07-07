Shaun Bailey MP joins ‘Summer Celebration’ at Oldbury Care Homes

Shaun Bailey MP at Dingle Meadow with staff

Dingle Meadow Care Home and Warrens Hall Care Home in Oldbury were visited on West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey last Friday.

Warrens Hall, a 40 bed nursing care home and Dingle Meadow, a 43 bed purpose-built care home provide residential and residential dementia care.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.

Residents and colleagues of the homes enjoyed meeting the MP for West Bromwich West and chatting to him about what life is like at Dingle Meadow and Warrens Hall.

Fabiana Pereira, Warrens Hall Care Home manager, said: "We were delighted to welcome Shaun Bailey to our home and open the doors of Warrens Hall again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2022.

"Everyone had an amazing time."

Dingle Meadow and Warrens Hall’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘Summer Celebration’.

Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities.

Warrens Hall also held activities with the aim of injecting different culture from around the world into their celebrations, primarily focusing on equality and inclusion.

The garden had been decorated and set-up to encourage residents and relatives to enjoy the fine weather, with music and a range of different foods on display.

Visitors also enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like and finding out about opportunities for community engagement and volunteering roles to support their local care community.