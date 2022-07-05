Mystery Sandwell winner yet to claim £10,000-a-month lotto prize

The winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 1, 3, 40, 44, 47 and the Life Ball was 6

National Lottery players are now being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the life-changing prize.

The ticket matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on June 20.

Numbers 1, 3, 40, 44, 47 and the Life Ball 6 were drawn, with the lucky ticket-holder having until December 17, 2022 to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: "We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."