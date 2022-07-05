Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mystery Sandwell winner yet to claim £10,000-a-month lotto prize

By Nathan RoweSandwellPublished:

The hunt is on for a missing lottery winner who has won £10,000 a month for a year on the ‘Set For Life’ game with a ticket bought in Sandwell.

The winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 1, 3, 40, 44, 47 and the Life Ball was 6
The winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 1, 3, 40, 44, 47 and the Life Ball was 6

National Lottery players are now being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the life-changing prize.

The ticket matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on June 20.

Numbers 1, 3, 40, 44, 47 and the Life Ball 6 were drawn, with the lucky ticket-holder having until December 17, 2022 to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: "We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News