Langley Band announce two summer concerts in July

By Adam Smith

The Langley Band is performing two summer concerts at the Barlow Theatre in July.

Langley Band

The Stage and Screen concerts on Friday, July 22 at 8pm and Saturday, July 23 at 7.30pm.

The concert will include music from Broadway shows, movie blockbusters, ballet and opera

The band will be conducted by their popular musical director, Cliff Parker, known for his jokes and amusing tales.

Tickets are £10, £8 for 16-years-old and under and are available from www.ticketsource.uk/langleyband01 or by calling384 918547.

Langley Band are one of the oldest brass bands in the Midlands formed in 1878 and includes players from all walks of life ranging in age from 16 to 68

Details of all the band’s activities can be found on their website www.langleyband.co.uk.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

