Mayor opens primary school's diversity festival

Ferndale Primary School's Diversity Festival

In March 2022, Ferndale Primary School in Great Barr became the only school in the West Midlands region to be presented with a Gold Equalities Award.

The award provides support and guidance for schools to effectively promote their commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Ferndale achieved the award in only eight months, despite it usually taking 18 months, and on Thursday Cllr Jones opened the Ferndale Primary School Diversity Festival.

The festival celebrated all that the school does to achieve diversity and inclusion, and was attended by children, parents, staff and local stakeholders.

Head Teacher, Mrs Ruth Gillett, said: “Ferndale Primary School is a diverse, fair and exciting place to learn and develop without fear of discrimination.

“We pride ourselves on our values of honesty, respect, teamwork and equality, and we welcome those who wish to share and support these values to our Diversity Festival.

“They will see first-hand how diversity and equality are embedded in all that we do at the school.”

Pupils and staff from the shadow diversity group welcomed the Mayor to the school before he officially opened proceedings.

The Mayor said: “Our communities in Sandwell are built on mutual respect, where we pride ourselves on equality and diversity.

“Ferndale Primary School continues to work hard to celebrate inclusion and diversity in all their forms and I am grateful to the children, staff and parents, as well as the local community and governors, for their work in this area.

“The Diversity Festival at the school highlights that it’s important that everyone in Sandwell feels comfortable to be themselves and they are able to enjoy life free from prejudice and discrimination.