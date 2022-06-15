Sandwell Council leader shares improvement plan so authority can run itself again

Sandwell Council leader Kerrie Carmichael

After multiple leaders and chief executive the Government appointed commissioners to improve the Labour led authority earlier this year.

However, leader of Sandwell Council Councillor Kerrie Carmichael sent the new and approved Improvement Plans to partners of the authority this week.

Sharing the 32 page report, she said: "Sandwell Council’s single Improvement Plan has just been approved.

"It sets out the work underway to ensure the council is set up to deliver the best possible services for Sandwell residents."

She added: "The plan brings together work that was already progressing, and represents our response to the Government’s directions made in March 2022, and to the recommendations made by external reviews carried out by the council’s auditor, Grant Thornton, an LGA peer challenge team, and CIPFA.

"We are determined to make the most of what we have learned and to see through the changes to the way we work outlined in the plan."

She added: "We now have a permanent leadership team at officer level to drive forward improvements across the organisation, and Cabinet has made a number of decisions on services for residents that had been identified by our auditors as areas requiring improvement.

"This is the council’s improvement plan, and separately to this, the Government appointed Commissioners are required to report on the progress being made to the Secretary of State."

The plan includes improvements to the culture of the organisations. better corporate oversight, strategic direction and decision making.

The council's procurement and commercial department will be improved as will the relationships and partnerships the authority has with local organisation.

Councillor Carmichael added: "I am pleased with what we have already delivered in a number of areas, from launching our early help strategy, learning lessons to improve our procurement approach for SEND transport and beginning to punch our weight at a regional level.