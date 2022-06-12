Wednesbury fundraiser for new boxing gym in The Gambia was a knockout success

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 11/06/2022 Gambia fundraiser at the Coft pub,Wednesbury. Pictured, Ellie Hamberton who is raising money to build a boxing gym in Africa..

Female boxer Ellie Harbinson organised the event at The Croft, Hydes Road, as part of her campaign to build a new gym in a part of The Gambia she visited in March.

There was a bungee jump, games, food, facepainting, glitter tattoos, raffles and a tombola at the fun day on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who has just finished a physical education degree at Wolverhampton University, said: "It was such a fab day. Thank you so much to everyone who came to The Croft, and thanks to everyone at the pub which is a great place to go in Wednesbury.

"We raised £740 on the day which we will add to the £1000 we already raised to send over a container full of gym equipment. So many people helped on the day and I am so grateful for everyone's help."