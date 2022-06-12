Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wednesbury fundraiser for new boxing gym in The Gambia was a knockout success

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished:

Generousn Wednesbury residents raised £740 at a fun day to raise money for a new gym in The Gambia.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 11/06/2022 Gambia fundraiser at the Coft pub,Wednesbury. Pictured, Ellie Hamberton who is raising money to build a boxing gym in Africa..
SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 11/06/2022 Gambia fundraiser at the Coft pub,Wednesbury. Pictured, Ellie Hamberton who is raising money to build a boxing gym in Africa..

Female boxer Ellie Harbinson organised the event at The Croft, Hydes Road, as part of her campaign to build a new gym in a part of The Gambia she visited in March.

There was a bungee jump, games, food, facepainting, glitter tattoos, raffles and a tombola at the fun day on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who has just finished a physical education degree at Wolverhampton University, said: "It was such a fab day. Thank you so much to everyone who came to The Croft, and thanks to everyone at the pub which is a great place to go in Wednesbury.

"We raised £740 on the day which we will add to the £1000 we already raised to send over a container full of gym equipment. So many people helped on the day and I am so grateful for everyone's help."

"The poverty is so bad in The Gambia I just felt I had to do something so we are setting up a gym over there, I will be returning in November."

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News