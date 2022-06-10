Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Eye-catching artwork created by Sandwell charity goes on display

By Nathan RoweSandwellPublished:

A charity that provides short breaks supporting disabled children of all ages and their families has created an eye-catching piece of art.

L-R: Lorraine Webster, Samantha Hanks, Joseph Khan, Peggy Ashcroft and Jason Oakley
L-R: Lorraine Webster, Samantha Hanks, Joseph Khan, Peggy Ashcroft and Jason Oakley

Sandwell Parents for Disabled Children (SPDC) is a voluntary organisation founded in 2003 by a group of parents and carers of disabled children who were frustrated at the lack of play and leisure provision in the borough for their children.

SPDC’s core function is to provide play, leisure and social opportunities for disabled children with the inclusion of siblings and parents/carers and to work with other service providers to ensure that disabled children are included.

Sandwell Parents for Disabled Children in Smethwick have revealed a new piece of artwork which was designed by staff, artists, parents and children

The artwork, which is situated at Galton Valley Children's Centrein Smethwick, features a fire-breathing dragon as an illustration of the joys and demands of being a parent carer in Sandwell.

Designed by staff, artists, parents and children, the dragon’s scales show the positive side of the parent caring role, the fire shows the more challenging aspects, with the work intended to be a legacy piece of art to heighten the profile of parent carers.

Jayne Ford, parent carer engagement co-ordinator, said: "It has been made over several months, from February to June, and has been a huge body of work.

"We have also recently found out the artwork will go on tour.

"We have been told it will be on show for a while at the Council Chambers in Sandwell.

"It will also form the front cover of the Sandwell Joint Carers Strategy, which is the carers strategy document for better lives for carers in Sandwell.

"We feel incredibly proud that the hard work of our parent carers will feature on the cover.

SPDC also thanked the Big Lottery Reaching Communities Fund and Sandwell Council for funding which has supported the project.

More information on SPDC can be found at sp-dc.org or by calling 0121 565 2410.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News