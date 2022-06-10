Eye-catching artwork created by Sandwell charity goes on display

L-R: Lorraine Webster, Samantha Hanks, Joseph Khan, Peggy Ashcroft and Jason Oakley

Sandwell Parents for Disabled Children (SPDC) is a voluntary organisation founded in 2003 by a group of parents and carers of disabled children who were frustrated at the lack of play and leisure provision in the borough for their children.

SPDC’s core function is to provide play, leisure and social opportunities for disabled children with the inclusion of siblings and parents/carers and to work with other service providers to ensure that disabled children are included.

Sandwell Parents for Disabled Children in Smethwick have revealed a new piece of artwork which was designed by staff, artists, parents and children

The artwork, which is situated at Galton Valley Children's Centrein Smethwick, features a fire-breathing dragon as an illustration of the joys and demands of being a parent carer in Sandwell.

Designed by staff, artists, parents and children, the dragon’s scales show the positive side of the parent caring role, the fire shows the more challenging aspects, with the work intended to be a legacy piece of art to heighten the profile of parent carers.

Jayne Ford, parent carer engagement co-ordinator, said: "It has been made over several months, from February to June, and has been a huge body of work.

"We have also recently found out the artwork will go on tour.

"We have been told it will be on show for a while at the Council Chambers in Sandwell.

"It will also form the front cover of the Sandwell Joint Carers Strategy, which is the carers strategy document for better lives for carers in Sandwell.

"We feel incredibly proud that the hard work of our parent carers will feature on the cover.

SPDC also thanked the Big Lottery Reaching Communities Fund and Sandwell Council for funding which has supported the project.