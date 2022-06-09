Notification Settings

Jury sent out in trial of those accused of murdering teenager in Tividale

By Adam Smith

The jury has been sent out to in the trial of those accused of murdering teenager Kimani Martin who was shot dead in a taxi in Tividale.

Kimani Martin was shot dead last June
Justice Melbourne Inman concluded his summing up the case this morning after several hours of giving directions to the jury concerning the verdicts they can deliver.

Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 22, both of no fixed address but who previously lived in Sandwell, along with Luke Adams, 20, from Walsall, and Atif Khan, 25, from Park Lane, Tipton, are charged with murder.

All deny the charges at Birmingham Crown Court.

However, Campbell admitted manslaughter mid-trial when he was changed his evidence on the stand and said he was one who fired a shotgun at Martin, aged 18, on Dudley Road East in June last year.

Justice Inman instructed the jury to first deliver a verdict on Campbell, whether he is guilty of murder or manslaughter, before deliberating if the other three defendants, who were in the car at the time of the shooting are guilty of murder or manslaughter or not guilty.

During deliberations the jury will be able to watch all the CCTV footage which has been shown during the trial.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

