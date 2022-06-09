Jury sent out in trial of those accused of murdering teenager in Tividale

Kimani Martin was shot dead last June

Justice Melbourne Inman concluded his summing up the case this morning after several hours of giving directions to the jury concerning the verdicts they can deliver.

Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 22, both of no fixed address but who previously lived in Sandwell, along with Luke Adams, 20, from Walsall, and Atif Khan, 25, from Park Lane, Tipton, are charged with murder.

All deny the charges at Birmingham Crown Court.

However, Campbell admitted manslaughter mid-trial when he was changed his evidence on the stand and said he was one who fired a shotgun at Martin, aged 18, on Dudley Road East in June last year.

Justice Inman instructed the jury to first deliver a verdict on Campbell, whether he is guilty of murder or manslaughter, before deliberating if the other three defendants, who were in the car at the time of the shooting are guilty of murder or manslaughter or not guilty.