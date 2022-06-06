Universal Credit claimants top 155,000 in region

Data from the Department for Work and Pensions revealed 155,375 were on the benefit up to April 14 as concerns mount over the cost of living crisis.

Universal Credit is a monthly payment for those on low incomes and those out of work, with the sum people receive varying based on their circumstances.

It has come under scrutiny in recent months with the rising cost of living prompting calls for the rate to be increased – or for it to be made more accessible.

Figures show the number of claimants in Wolverhampton was at 36,335, 6,291 in South Staffordshire, 41,679 in Sandwell – the highest numbers since August.

Elsewhere, there was 7,916 in Stafford, 30,551 in Dudley and 32,603 in Walsall – with these areas recording the highest number of claimants since November.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a charity tackling poverty in the UK, has criticised the Government for not increasing the benefit in line with inflation.

A senior policy advisor at the charity, Iain Porter, said: “With inflation nearing double digits, benefits were only uprated by 3.1 per cent, their lowest in real terms in 40 years.

“We already know of parents skipping meals so their children can eat, families using a single lightbulb to limit electricity use, and cutting back on showers to save water.”

Across Great Britain there were 5.6 million people receiving Universal Credit as of April 14, up 35,000 from January 13, but down from a peak of six million people in March 2021.

Provisional data shows 162,000 people started receiving the benefit in the month to April 2022, 25 per cent more than the 122,000 starts made in the month to December.

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “Universal Credit provides a vital safety net to 5.6 million people and we want everyone to get the support to which they’re entitled.