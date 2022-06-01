Pie factory creates a pie fit for a Queen

Mad O'Rourke's twist on a famous royal dish, turning Coronation Chicken into a pie fit for Her Majesty herself

Coronation Chicken or "Poulet Reine Elizabeth" was a dish famously created by the Cordon Bleu as part of a luncheon in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

But now, the dish has been given a 2022 makeover as Mad O’Rourke’s launches its own Coronation Chicken Pie, just in time to celebrate the Queen’s 70 year reign.

Bringing together chunks of succulent chicken, tangy sultana’s and nuts in a mild, creamy curry sauce, the pie offers all of the best bits of Coronation Chicken, topped with a golden crown of the Pie Factory’s famous puff pastry.

While it’s unlikely Her Majesty will be tucking into a Mad O’Rourkes pie during the celebrations next month, according to the history books, the Royals are no strangers to a pie during a major royal event.

In fact, for centuries, the county of Gloucestershire has supplied the palace with an ornately decorated lamprey pie for every royal milestone from coronations to jubilees.

Owner Peter Towler, said: "Our new Coronation Chicken Pie is a true celebration of one of Britain’s most loved dishes and what better way to celebrate the remarkable reign of our country’s longest reigning monarch than with a new twist on a dish created to celebrate her coronation.