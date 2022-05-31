'Botch job' concerns raised over pipework replacement in Sandwell council homes

Flats in Sandwell

Tenants say new soil stacks – vertical pipes which connect interior plumbing to the sewer – are being directed through their bathrooms rather than concealed within building walls.

Nicola Richards MP has urged council chiefs to pause the work, which is currently taking place on a number of high rise buildings across the borough.

She said residents had complained about a lack of consultation and accountability over the scheme, and also raised concerns that the council was "attempting a botch job".

Sandwell Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused during the work.

West Bromwich East MP Ms Richards, said: "I have serious concerns about the consultation process with residents by council staff and contractors who are undertaking and managing this work.

"In cases I have seen, I have noticed very little meaningful information is being given to residents in what the work will entail and that confusing or contradictory information is being given to residents.

"While any effort to maintain and improve the council’s housing stock should be welcome, it should be led by residents.

"I am afraid that from what I have seen, this replacement programme has made no effort to give residents any meaningful say in what will happen to their homes.

"I would welcome this programme being paused while the serious concerns residents have raised are investigated".

She also called for a review into the council’s relationship with contractors for the project.

A Sandwell Council spokesperson, said: "The council has been working across Sandwell since 2020 to maintain and repair our soil stacks.

"The work is absolutely necessary to protect tenants and leaseholders and ensure their homes are well-maintained and fit for the future.

"Each block is surveyed individually to determine the best route to replace the soil stack and we do our very best to minimise disruption to the residents.

"The works to the soil stacks usually take two to three days to complete, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused during the process."