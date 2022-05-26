Three kickboxing children celebrating bringing home seven medals from European Championships

Shauna Pearmain 12, Aydin Mussa Dudha 11 and Lailla Mussa Dudha 13

They competed at the WMO European Championships in Lutterworth on the weekend of May 14, bringing home a total of five gold medals and two silvers.

Shauna Pearmain, aged 12 and brother and sister Lailla Mussa Dudha, 13 and Aydin Mussa Dudha, 11 represented SMWS Freestyle based in Oldbury.

Their trainer, Stephen Miller, said: "My school is a normal martial arts school Oldbury, but they were scouted to for Top Fighter GB, a national England team.

"Because we go to regional tournaments, the scouts are all over the country looking for talent, and they spotted them.

"They are good kids from a deprived area, they are so well behaved and well mannered.

"All of them have done very well in the short time they have been with me and they are consistent in what they do.

"As we know, playing computer games takes over these days, but they have been committed to want to train on regular basis.

"Based on the area we are from, there are no youth clubs, they have done very well."

Shauna is a brown belt and won one gold and one silver and has been training with SMWS for more than four years.

Lailla won two gold been training with Stephen for five years and has a black belt.

Her brother, Aydin, is also a black belt and won two golds and one silver.

Stephen added: "They have worked very hard considering lockdown and the distractions for people there age.

"Lailla, because she is a Muslim, was fasting through Ramadan and she still competed.

"We are now working towards the Bristol Open now then the World Championships in November.

"All I want them to do is to keep their goals and minds clear and keep progressing in the way they are going.