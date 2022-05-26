New Tim Hortons finally opens in Oldbury

The first day saw people queueing out of the door

The new Tim Hortons restaurant and drive-thru, on Birchley Island Retail Park, finally opened to the public after weeks of getting the restaurant ready, marking the second of the chain to open in the region.

The celebrations included awarding the first guest in the drive-thru and first guest in the restaurant queue with free drinks for a whole year, a prize worth £3,100, and also giving away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

It follows the restaurant and drive-thru at Bentley Bridge in Wednesfield, which opened last year, with the chain also getting ready to open a new restaurant at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre on the site of the former Frankie and Benny's restaurant.

The inside of the restaurant as customers take advantage of the offers being given

Customers in and around Oldbury can now get their hands on its best-selling items, including Timbits, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Donuts and Tims Crispy Chicken Sandwich as well as dinner favourites including beef burgers, hot dogs and lattice fries.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K said: "Our launch has been highly anticipated by the community, so I am delighted we have finally opened our doors in Oldbury today.

"It’s been wonderful to see so many local fans heading down to receive their Tim Hortons fix this morning.

The drive-thru was busy as people looked to get a coffee and donut on their way to work

"I am proud of our fantastic team that are playing a key part in delivering our unique drive-thru and dine-in experience and we cannot wait to welcome each and every guest through the door."

To celebrate the opening, the brand is running a month of giveaways, including free drinks and donuts as well as exclusive deals.