How West Bromwich teenager missing since 1999 might look now as search continues

Forensic artists have released images of what Phillip Harris he might look like now, 23 years on. Images: West Midlands Police.

The forensic images of Phillip Harris have been released by West Midlands Police to renew the appeal for information, as the force honours International Missing Children’s Day.

Phillip was 15 when he left his home in St Eleanors Close, in West Bromwich, on the morning of July 28, 1999, to visit a friend in Northfield.

Later that day he phoned his foster parents to say he would be staying overnight with a friend, but disappeared and hasn’t been seen since.

In spite of media appeals, both in Birmingham and Manchester, where he had family links, there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

Earlier this year, detectives searched a property in St Paul’s Road in Smethwick which was linked to Phillip at the time, but nothing was found to help them discover what happened after a three-week search.

Phillip was just 15-year-old when we went missing from Sandwell. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from the unsolved missing persons team have now released two forensic artist's images showing what Phillip might look like today as a 38-year-old.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Padmore, from Locate, said: "The investigation into Phillip’s whereabouts remains very much open.

"We have released these images, in the hope that someone may recognise him, or it will trigger a memory for someone to come forward with any information.

"Any information, no matter how small it may seem, may really help our investigation, so we urge anyone to contact us.

"Phillip’s family continue to miss him terribly and my team and I are committed to finding Phillip to solve the mystery of what has happened to him.

A house in Smethwick was searched earlier this year in a bid to find the missing teenager. Photo: SnapperSK

"Today, International Missing Children’s Day, is a reminder of all the young children that have gone missing and our continued efforts to get answers for their families, as well as raising awareness for child safety."