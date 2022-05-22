Sandwell Aquatics Centre welcomes swimming fans for the first time

Spectators at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre for the first time

The Prep the Pool event at the centre on Saturday was the forerunner to this summer's Commonwealth Games.

It was the first time spectators were allowed to take to the stands as swimmers from across the country competed in the pool.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "That is why we built it. There was 300 swimmers in the water at the new £73m Aquatics centre in Sandwell, with 3500 spectators cheering them on.

"It’s all beginning to feel real now."

There were shuttle buses running from the centre in Londonderry, Smethwick to Hawthorns Railway Centre to help spectators to and from the event.

Local schoolchildren were given tickets to the event on Saturday as well as members of swimming clubs across the Midlands.

Bristnall Academy tweeted: "Our young people, staff and their families had an amazing opportunity to attend the Prep the Pool competition at Sandwell Aquatics Centre today. Thank you to Birmingham 2022 for our tickets."

West Midlands Ambulance Service were preparing for the Commonwealth Games at both the athletics in Perry Barr's Alexander Stadium and Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Cameron McVittie, from WMAS, said: "We've been testing our preparedness to this summer’s Commonwealth Games, at the Alexander Stadium and Sandwell Aquatics Centre! Staff working alongside medical volunteers and our emergency service colleagues to ensure readiness for the Games."

Several members of the England Swimming Team attended the Prep the Pool event, many of which will be competing for medals in the summer.