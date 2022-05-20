Prestigious award for West Midlands Ambulance Service medical director

L-R Dr Katherine Henderson and Dr Alison Walker

Dr Alison Walker was one of only four recipients given medals by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) President, Dr Katherine Henderson, at a ceremony at Central Hall Westminster.

Dr Walker was awarded the medal for outstanding contribution to the RCEM, following the vital link and support she provided between emergency medicine and the ambulance services.

RCEM vice president Dr Adrian Boyle said: "Alison has always had a cool head during several pandemic related crises.

"Her calm and collaborative approach, combined with complete integrity is an inspiration to us all."

The citation which was read out said: "Alison Walker has been a vital link between emergency medicine and ambulance services for many many years.

"This support has been particularly important during the pandemic and has resulted in a much stronger relationship and partnership between those organisations."

Dr Walker said: "I am clearly very honoured to receive the medal. I have been able to work with many people within the ambulance and emergency medicine sectors over the years and together we have been able to make some very important changes that are helping patients.