Average monthly Black County and Staffordshire house price rises area by area

House prices continue to rise

Official figures show that the average house price in the West Midlands rose by around ten per cent in the year to March.

The typical property value for our region was £240,528 in March 2022 – following an annual increase of more than £22,000, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Nationally, the average house price now stands at £278,000.

Land Registry figures show the breakdown of increases to areas across the region in March: