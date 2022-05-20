Notification Settings

Average monthly Black County and Staffordshire house price rises area by area

By Sunil Midda

House prices continue to rise across the West Midlands amid reports that rising interest rates could cause a property market crash.

Official figures show that the average house price in the West Midlands rose by around ten per cent in the year to March.

The typical property value for our region was £240,528 in March 2022 – following an annual increase of more than £22,000, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Nationally, the average house price now stands at £278,000.

Land Registry figures show the breakdown of increases to areas across the region in March:

  • Wolverhampton - House prices in Wolverhampton increased slightly, by 0.4 per cent in March, with the average house price at £187,396.

  • Walsall - House prices in Walsall saw an increase of 2.6 per cent in March, more than the average for the region, and the average house price was £204,124.

  • Dudley - Dudley house prices increased by 0.7 per cent in March, with the average house price at £216,213.

  • Sandwell - Sandwell house prices increased by 1.7 per cent in March, more than the average for the region, and the average house price was £186,527.

  • Cannock Chase - The house prices in Cannock Chase increased by 0.1 per cent in March, with the average house price at £210,420.

  • Stafford - Stafford house prices increased by 2 per cent in March, more than the average for West Midlands, and the average house price was £253,569.

  • South Staffordshire - House prices in South Staffordshire increased by 0.7 per cent in March, and the average house price was £289,918.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

