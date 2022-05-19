Changes made to Sandwell Council's cabinet

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of the authority, announced her team for the 2022/2023 year after a successful set of election results earlier this month.

It has seen Councillor Bob Piper become deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and resources, a role formerly held by Councillor Maria Crompton.

Other appointments include Councillor Zahoor Ahmed for environment services, Councillor Simon Hackett for children and education and Councillor Danny Millard for communities.

Meanwhile Councillor Suzanne Hartwell maintains her adults, social care and health position, Councillor Peter Hughes for regeneration and growth, Councillor Charn Singh Padda for housing and Councillor Laura Rollins for leisure and tourism.

Councillor Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, said: "My vision for Sandwell is to be a borough that is totally focussed on the needs of our residents, where everyone can fulfil their potential and be proud to live here.

"I cannot do this alone and I will be supported by hard-working cabinet members who each share my vision and ambition to deliver high-quality services to the residents of Sandwell.”

"I would like to thank those who served on the cabinet last year for their hard work and diligence and welcome the new cabinet members to my team.

"My cabinet and I are completely committed and determined to build on the positive changes that we’ve been making in recent months.

"We know there is much for us still to do, but with the fresh enthusiasm the cabinet brings we have a clear plan to drive improvement. We can’t wait to host the Commonwealth Games swimming and diving events at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre this summer. We are determined to build on this to create opportunities for local residents and businesses so there are many reasons to be hugely optimistic about Sandwell’s future."

This newly-announced cabinet have taken up their role and will be formally announced at Sandwell Annual Council meeting from 6pm on May 24.