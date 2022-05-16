New Tim Hortons set to bring Canadian coffee and doughnuts to Sandwell

Tim Hortons is opening a drive-thru at Merry Hill

The new Tim Hortons drive-thru restaurant at Birchley Island Retail Park near Oldbury will officially open to the public on Thursday, May 28 from 7am.

It will celebrate the opening by awarding the first guest in the drive-thru and first guest in the restaurant queue with free drinks for a whole year, a prize worth £3,100 and a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

The new restaurant will be open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week and feature best-selling items, including Timbits, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Doughnuts and Tim's Crispy Chicken Sandwich, as well as beef burgers, hot dogs, and lattice fries.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K, said: "Fans have been patiently awaiting the launch of our new restaurant in Oldbury, and so we’re delighted to be opening our doors to the public in a matter of weeks.

"We’ve received such positive support since we first launched in the West Midlands, and we know this launch will be just as successful.