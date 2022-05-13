Pride and surprise as baton-bearers take in news of selection

Sargent Adam Sefton has overcome a lot of adversity to be named as a baton-bearer

Hundreds of people from across the Black Country and Staffordshire have been getting the news that they will be part of the 16th official Queen's Baton Relay, which has seen the baton go through the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth ahead of the Games in Birmingham.

The relay will provide the opportunity for communities to experience the excitement for Birmingham 2022 and cheer on the people taking part in the relay.

It will see people who have risen above great loss, hardships and disabilities to become inspirations in their community and have the chance to be part of an international event on their own doorstep.

Two of the baton-bearers in Sandwell are Suzy Richards and her son Owen.

Suzy's sons, Owen and Joel, brother Adrian and father Pat, were on holiday in Tunisia in 2015 when a gunman attacked the resort, with Owen the only survivor from the attack from his family.

With Owen, who survived, Suzy has set up Smile For Joel, a charity aimed at fundraising for Victim Support to help families suffering after losing a loved one to homicide.

She has raised £100,000s by organising numerous events such as their flagship annual Runforjoel at Sandwell Valley Park, skydives, zipwires, dinners and more, while also championing sport, education and safety in travel as a means for social change in community settings.

She said the honour of being named a baton-bearer was a great one and praised her son for his own bravery since the attacks.

Suzy said: “My son Owen has overcome adversity and has shown great courage after being a victim in the 2015 Tunisia atrocity, at just 16.

"Owen was injured and witnessed the death of his brother Joel, grandad Pat and uncle Adrian.

"Despite such a horrific loss and life-changing experience, he continued his sports studies at university.

"He then decided he wanted to make a difference to other families affected by homicide.

"Owen is the co-founder of the charity Smileforjoel.com which supports victims of homicide. Owen is an inspiration to his local community and other young people of his age."

An inspirational soldier, mental health campaigner and single dad from Dudley is set to take on the challenge of being a baton-bearer in the relay.

Sargent Adam Sefton, a recruiter with the B Squadron Royal Yeomanry, has been chosen to represent the borough in the Queen’s Baton Relay when it arrives in Dudley on Sunday, July 24.

The 37-year-old was selected as a baton-bearer for his dedication to supporting Army reservists across the borough and his work to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Working with two sub-units of Army reservists in Dudley and Telford, he is responsible for pastoral care and employer engagement, overseeing his recruits’ journeys from civilians to trained soldiers.

He has also overcome many challenges in his personal life, escaping an abusive marriage and eventually taking permanent custody of his sons last year and juggles full-time work overseeing his squadrons with his most important job as a dad.

He said: "I was really taken aback to be selected as a baton-bearer. It was quite a shock.

"I’m really honoured and privileged to be representing my organisation, Dudley borough and the Black Country. It’s filled me with pride.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m really looking forward to embracing it.

"After two years of being stuck inside, it will be fantastic to see the community come together again for the Queen’s Baton Relay."

Student paramedic Ella Davies has overcome many challenges in her life, including three major operations and living with a ‘visible difference’.

Despite those hurdles, Ella has never stopped being who she wants to be and achieving great things.

It was her work as a campaigner for Changing Faces and her recent accomplishment of becoming a student paramedic that led Ella’s father to nominate her to be baton-bearer in the Queen’s Baton Relay.

Ella, who was born with a rare condition called cranio-frontal-nasal dysplasia, will represent the West Midlands with the baton on Tuesday, July 19, just over a week before the Games begin.

The 30-year-old from Rugeley said: "My dad only told me about the nomination after he’d done it, but when I found out that not only had I been nominated, but I’d been selected too, I was quite shocked.

"There were lots of people who had been nominated to be baton-bearers, so to be picked out of that many people was quite exciting and scary. My immediate thought was – what if I drop it?"