Former Bearwood bank could be turned into a pub

By Rhi StorerSandwellPublished:

A former bank could become an independent pub in Bearwood, according to planning documents submitted to Sandwell council.

Barclays bank, located on 537 Bearwood Road, closed in July last year, after claiming only 75 regular customers used the branch exclusively for banking.

Mr Edmond Boland, the applicant, submitted the change of use application on April 20. He is director of The Pub @ Bearwood Ltd, first incorporated in March this year.

Mr Boland has already set up the successful The Pub @ Kings Heath, located on the high street, according to Companies House.

The plans to change the former bank into a drinking establishment follow a successful business model. ‘The Pub @ Kings Heath’ opened in June last year to much fanfare.

Bearwood has also seen a boom in independent cafes and pubs on its high street, with Craft Inn Bearwood and Why Not? Coffee creating excitement for local residents.

Councillor Bob Piper, who represents the Abbey ward, situated within Bearwood, said: “Whilst I suspect most people would have preferred to have kept a bank, it will be better than having it left empty.”

