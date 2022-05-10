Notification Settings

Opening of new Tim Horton's drive-thru in Oldbury is delayed

By John Corser

The opening of a new drive-thru restaurant at Oldbury has been delayed.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......19/10/2021 Tim Hortons opens at Bentley Bridge, Wolverhampton on Wednesday. Pictured, the drive thru..
There were reports that the new Tim Hortons site at Birchley Island Retail Park had opened on Monday, but the Canadian restaurant brand said this was untrue.

The opening is imminent but a date has yet to be confirmed.

The chain is also shortly to open another drive-thru at Station Drive, Merry Hill, which will create 75 jobs.

The Oldbury restaurant will be the third West Midlands site for Tim Hortons, which has its UK head office in Wednesfield.

It is creating more than 50 jobs – a mix of full and part-time roles – as part of the brand’s plan to create more than 2,000 jobs across the country, bringing Tim Hortons restaurants to every major town and city in the next year.

The drive-thrus will offer coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits around the clock, as well as breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches and wraps.

By John Corser

