Gas workers begin industrial action

GMB has 2,000 members working for gas network Cadent

Despite nearly 2,000 GMB members voted to walk out in a strike ballot last month, the union is only calling on members – including those in the West Midlands – to take part in an overtime ban from 12 midnight.

The overtime ban includes stopping working additional hours and members will withdraw from pre-planned overtime to cover gaps in rosters and sick leave.

The industrial action by the gas distribution firm's workers could potentially cause outages at homes and businesses throughout five regions in England – the West Midlands, East Midlands, North West, East Anglia and North London.

Workers resoundingly rejected a below inflation pay increase of two per cent for 2021 and four per cent from July 22.

With inflation running at nine per cent, the deal amounts to a massive real terms pay cut.

Cadent, which provides gas to 11 million homes and businesses, made an operating profit of £901 million in 2021, while chief executive Steve Fraser was paid £1.4 million in 2020-2021.

Gary Carter, GMB national officer, said: “Despite members voting overwhelmingly for strike action, as a gesture of goodwill members will begin with a short term overtime ban.

"But workers will not hesitate to escalate to strike action if the company doesn’t come back to the table with an improved pay offer.

"It shows how out of step senior management are; they’re just not listening to their employees and the problems facing working people across the country. The cost-of-living crisis is hitting people hard and Cadent makes massive profits from taxpayer funded work.

“Senior management on big salaries may be insulated from cost-of-living crisis but their employees are not.

“Cadent can afford to give workers a pay rise to help workers make ends meet, they are choosing not too. It’s plain greed.

“GMB members don’t want to take industrial action but have been left with no option. Why should the workforce take a pay cut when Cadent makes huge profits?”

Cadent has been contacted for comment on the overtime ban.

Cadent, which has 15,000 miles of underground distribution pipes in the West Midlands from north Staffordshire to Herefordshire in the south, is currently carrying out work to replace old metallic pipes with new plastic ones in the Black Country.