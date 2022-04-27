Changes to Sandwell polling stations for local elections

There are changes to 24 Sandwell polling stations for the local elections next Thursday. They include 18 schools listed as no longer usable.

The changes were first approved by Sandwell Council via the general purposes and arbitration committee in January this year. The committee argued the number of schools being utilised for elections was “too high” and disrupted the education of pupils in the borough.

They also noted the use of temporary cabins as polling stations was impractical and cost too much money.

Six other non-school polling stations have also changed location. Voters are encouraged to check their poll card carefully to make sure they know where to go to vote.

Impacted residents will receive a letter about the changes, and changes will be highlighted on polling cards, according to Sandwell Council.

Kim Bromley-Derry, returning officer at Sandwell Council, and a commissioner, said: “We’ve worked hard to reduce the number of schools used as polling stations to limit the impact on children’s education.

“We’re working to reduce that number further for future elections.

“So, before you vote this year, do quickly check your poll card to make sure you go to the right place.

“Signs will be put up outside former polling stations telling voters where they need to go should they travel to the wrong place – and all of the new polling stations will be very close to their previous location.

“Everyone whose polling station has changed will have received a separate letter, as well as their poll card, making them aware of the changes.”

While most councillors did not object to the changes, one written objection was noted in the Friar Park ward, according to council documents.

Friar Park Millennium Centre was first used as a polling station for local elections in May last year. The usual polling station for the district, Priory Primary School, was not Covid-secure enough to provide a “one-way system” for voters within the building on polling day.

A consultation with ward members and a subsequent written objection was acknowledged by the council. St Francis of Assisi Church in Freeman Road, replaced it.

The proposed changes are:

Abbey - If you voted at Bearwood Primary School, this polling station has moved to Bearwood Baptist Church.

Bristnall - If you voted at the temporary hut outside Langley Swimming Centre, some voters will continue to vote there while others will vote inside Langley Swimming Centre.

Cradley Heath and Old Hill - If you voted at Corngreaves Primary School, this polling station has moved to the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre.

Friar Park - If you voted at Friar Park Millennium Centre, this polling station has moved to St Francis of Assisi Church.

Great Bridge - If you voted at Great Bridge Primary School, this polling station has moved to New Road Methodist Church.

Greets Green and Lyng - If you voted at either Hanbury Primary School or Lyng Primary School, this has moved to Good Shepherd with St John Church. For other voters it has moved to Wood Lane Community Centre. For others, your polling station has moved to Good Shepherd with St John Church.

Hateley Heath - If you voted at Moorlands Methodist Church, this polling station has moved to Hall Green Primary School.

Langley - If you voted at York Road Social Club or Causeway Green Primary School, this polling station has moved to Causeway Green Methodist Church. If you voted at Causeway Green Primary School, this polling station has moved to Causeway Green Methodist Church. A temporary voting hut has moved to York Road.

Oldbury - If you voted at the Meadows School or Rounds Green Primary School, this polling station has moved to Balaji Temple. If you voted at Tividale Community Primary School, this polling station has moved to St Michael the Archangel Church.

Old Warley - If you voted at Brandhall Primary School or Perryfields Primary School, this polling station has moved to Oaktree Centre at King’s Community Church.

Princes End - If you voted at Wednesbury Oak Academy School, this polling station has moved to Tipton Sports Academy Social Club. If you voted at Glebefields Primary School, this polling station has moved to St Mark’s Church Hall.

Rowley - If you voted at Brickhouse Primary School, this polling station has moved to Brickhouse Community Centre.

St Paul’s - If you voted at Galton Valley Primary School, this polling station has moved to Brasshouse Community Centre. If you voted at Rood End Primary School, this polling station has moved to St John’s Community Centre.

Soho and Victoria - If you voted at Cape Primary School, this polling station has moved to the CAP Centre.

Tividale - If you voted at Darley House Residents Lounge, this polling station has moved to Portway Lifestyle Centre.

Wednesbury North - If you voted at the temporary hut at Holyhead Primary School car park, this polling station has moved to Wednesbury Leisure Centre.

West Bromwich Central - If you voted at the BT Building, this polling station has moved to West Bromwich Town Hall.