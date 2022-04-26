Tory councillor stands down ahead of local elections in Sandwell

Sandwell Council elections are being held on May 5

Emma Henlan, who was elected for the Conservatives in a by-election in Tividale last July, stood down last week.

It is understood the highly unusual move to stand down a short time before the local elections on May 5 was taken for 'personal reasons'.

Ms Henlan, who is from Tividale and works as an office manager for West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey, had been elected for a one year term. She was not standing for re-election.

Two candidates have been selected to fight for the seat. Amrita Dunn is standing for the Conservatives, while Rob Hevican is up for Labour.

Mr Hevican is making his second attempt at winning in Tividale, where his late wife Sandra was a councillor until her death last March.