Tory councillor stands down ahead of local elections in Sandwell

By Peter Madeley

A Sandwell councillor has resigned ahead of next week's local elections after just nine months on the council.

Sandwell Council elections are being held on May 5
Emma Henlan, who was elected for the Conservatives in a by-election in Tividale last July, stood down last week.

It is understood the highly unusual move to stand down a short time before the local elections on May 5 was taken for 'personal reasons'.

Ms Henlan, who is from Tividale and works as an office manager for West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey, had been elected for a one year term. She was not standing for re-election.

Emma Henlan

Two candidates have been selected to fight for the seat. Amrita Dunn is standing for the Conservatives, while Rob Hevican is up for Labour.

Mr Hevican is making his second attempt at winning in Tividale, where his late wife Sandra was a councillor until her death last March.

In July's by-election he finished 176 votes behind the Conservative candidate.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

