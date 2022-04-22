Sandwell to have first LGBT+ mayor in its political history

Councilor Richard Jones

Councillor Richard Jones, who currently serves as deputy mayor for Sandwell and represents Old Warley, was officially nominated at the council’s final full meeting before the local elections. His consort will be councillor Richard McVittie, who represents the Newton ward.

Councillor Jackie Taylor will become deputy mayor.

While the role is non-political, the mayor presides over meetings of the council. They attend events across Sandwell, and represent the borough at functions outside Sandwell involving local residents and organisations.

The position is filled annually by the council from among elected councillors. Originally set to be voted on April 12, the appointment was delayed for a week after technical difficulties in the chamber forced an adjournment of the meeting.

Councillor Julie Webb said: “He will make an excellent mayor. He’s worked tirelessly in Sandwell, especially within the LGBT community. I wish him every blessing for the new municipal year.

Councillor Richard McVittie said he ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of councillor Jones – his partner of 16 years.

“Not only is he a passionate, hard working councillor for Old Warley, but also he’s been my partner for over 16 years. I’m so proud that Sandwell has taken the positive step to not let the oldest longest serving counsellor for the role of mayor, but have looked to select individuals that represent the society that we serve.

“This is a strong message of solidarity, support and celebration, to the LGBT+ community who have been continuously let down by our current government, most recently pitting the LGB against the T due to its negligent attempt to bring a ban to conversion therapy.

“Councillor Jones has a passion for the under-represented and is keen to be given. Give them a platform as part of his tenure. He and I will be eager to get out and meet and understand the pride that makes up Sandwell’s community and to celebrate what makes Sandwell’s great.”

Councillor Gill said: “We think that this is a real positive step forward for the borough. Councillor Jones is obviously a step in the right direction. He has chaired our meetings here a fair few times in this past municipal year, and to a very high standard.

“The work that he’s done outside of the chamber, as well with the LGBT pride and everything that he’s doing with St. Johns ambulance, we can only really commend him for that work and we’re proud to support him as becoming mayor tonight.”