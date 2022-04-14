Nurses and midwives invited to recruitment event for Sandwell hospitals

Community midwife Marlene Owens

Jobs are available in the maternity, school nursing, health visiting, gynaecology and paediatrics departments at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

The jobs fair at Villa Park on Saturday, May 7 will include interviews and candidates who are successful will be given an on-the-spot conditional job offer.

The trust, which runs Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals, is currently building the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital where the acute services will be based.

The Trust is also focused on developing staff by offering a range of training courses.

Head of midwifery Louise Wilde said: "This is a great opportunity for nursing and midwifery professionals to come and find out what we can offer them in terms of professional development and more about the Trust and its future plans.

"We of course have the opening of Midland Met on the horizon and many of these departments will be based there or have links to the new hospital. The Trust also offers a great health and wellbeing package which is very important for our workforce."

She added: "Not only are we looking at experienced nurses and midwives and those wishing to return to practice but there are also opportunities for newly qualified healthcare professionals to join us.

"Roles are available right across the departments and the Trust offers a great deal of flexibility within its shifts as well as many more benefits."