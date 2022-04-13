Sandwell health chiefs urge people to remember pandemic isn't 'over yet'

Sandwell Council bosses issued the warning as Covid rates in the borough are still higher than compared to other points during the pandemic.

They said the rates are still "low" compared to the rest of the country, but encouraged people to take safety precautions to prevent more cases.

Dr Lisa McNally, Sandwell Council’s director of public health, said: "Our overriding aim is to protect and support the people of Sandwell, but the global pandemic is not yet over and there is still some uncertainty about how the UK will be affected.

"Vaccines offer the best protection, and these have enabled the gradual removal of restrictions on everyday life. But everyone knows that the end of government restrictions doesn’t mean the virus has gone away. The Public Health Team will continue to keep our outbreak response in place and make sure case rates are carefully monitored.

"I would urge everyone in Sandwell to continue to follow the latest Covid-19 guidance. In particular, we should make sure we never go to work or school if we have Covid-like symptoms. It’s our choice to protect ourselves and our family from the potentially serious illness that the virus can cause."