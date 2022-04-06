Police appeal for information about missing West Bromwich boy

Have you seen Bilal?

West Midlands Police issued an appeal about the whereabouts of Bilal who has been missing since 6pm on Tuesday evening.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help find 12-year-old Bilal?

"He's been missing from home in West Bromwich since about 6pm today (Tuesday) and his family are really concerned.

"Bilal is 4ft 12in tall and was wearing his school uniform with a red and yellow tie, smart black shoes and a green parka coat with silver trim."