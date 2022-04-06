Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for information about missing West Bromwich boy

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished:

A 12-year-old boy has gone missing from West Bromwich.

Have you seen Bilal?
Have you seen Bilal?

West Midlands Police issued an appeal about the whereabouts of Bilal who has been missing since 6pm on Tuesday evening.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help find 12-year-old Bilal?

"He's been missing from home in West Bromwich since about 6pm today (Tuesday) and his family are really concerned.

"Bilal is 4ft 12in tall and was wearing his school uniform with a red and yellow tie, smart black shoes and a green parka coat with silver trim."

The police spokesman added: "If you see him call 999, quoting PID406006, or to pass on other information that may help, message us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call 101."

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News