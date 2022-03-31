Start date set for work to improve public spaces in Wednesbury town centre

Artist impressions of Market Place and Union Street, for illustrative purposes only.

It is hoped the works will enhance Market Place and boost people’s wellbeing through new cycling and walking developments.

The improvements will be carried out from April 19 by Bridge Construction Ltd on behalf of Sandwell Council.

They will see improvements to Market Place, including enlarging the pedestrian space to create a multi-use event space.

Meanwhile,the open-air market will be relocated to Market Place and the top of Union Street.

Walking and cycling infrastructure improvements, funded by the Active Travel Fund, will also be carried out.

The aim of the improved is to improve people’s physical and mental health and will include improved crossing points for pedestrians.

Businesses will receive letters in the next few weeks with more details about the improvements.

Councillor Iqbal Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: "The public realm improvements are an exciting step forward in the HSHAZ project, and respond to what people and businesses identified in the consultation.

"I would like thank residents, businesses and visitors in advance for their patience and apologise for any short-term inconvenience as we undertake these important improvements to the town centre’s public spaces.

"These improvements will support the town’s thriving neighbourhoods and act as a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Wednesbury."

The works follow a consultation with residents, business owners, market traders and other stakeholders in November 2021, with three key road closures planned.

From April 19 to 29, Market Place, of the road between Union Street and Spring Head, will be closed.

Then, from October 10 to 12, Market Place of the road between Lower High Street, Spring Head and Riddings Lane will be closed.

Finally, Market Place of the road between Upper High Street and Walsall Street will shut from October 21 to 25.