Former vets surgery up for auction

The former vets in Oldbury

The two-storey property at 456-458 Hagley Road West has an estimated internal floor area of 3,946 sq ft and has been listed with a guide price of more than £275,000 in the livestreamed auction on March 30.

The vacant building on a 0.15-acre sit includes a two-bedroomed flat which was used for staff facilities and an office area.

Colin Totney, a land and development surveyor at Bond Wolfe, said: “This property is likely to draw a strong interest from bidders on account of its prominent position on the A456 Hagley Road, a main arterial route into Birmingham city centre.

“It is also on the corner of Stanley Road in a predominantly residential locality and immediately adjacent to a parade of local shops off Stanley Road, which provides strong footfall.

“While its most recent use was as a veterinary surgery, it has good prospects for all sorts of other commercial, residential or redevelopment uses, subject to planning.”