Former vets surgery up for auction

The two-storey property at 456-458 Hagley Road West has an estimated internal floor area of 3,946 sq ft and has been listed with a guide price of more than £275,000 in the livestreamed auction on March 30.
The vacant building on a 0.15-acre sit includes a two-bedroomed flat which was used for staff facilities and an office area.
Colin Totney, a land and development surveyor at Bond Wolfe, said: “This property is likely to draw a strong interest from bidders on account of its prominent position on the A456 Hagley Road, a main arterial route into Birmingham city centre.
“It is also on the corner of Stanley Road in a predominantly residential locality and immediately adjacent to a parade of local shops off Stanley Road, which provides strong footfall.
“While its most recent use was as a veterinary surgery, it has good prospects for all sorts of other commercial, residential or redevelopment uses, subject to planning.”
It is among 199 lots that will appear in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which starts at 9am.