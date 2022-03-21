Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Have your say on new cycling and walking schemes in Sandwell

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellPublished: Last Updated:

People are being encouraged to have their say on plans for new cycling and walking schemes in the Black Country.

The schemes are planned in Bearwood, Blackheath and Wednesbury and have been developed by Sandwell Council in partnership with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM).

Proposals include upgrading existing crossings and providing new pedestrian crossings, widening narrow sections of pavement and new cycle facilities such as cycle parking and cycle routes which will be separated from both the road and the pavement to keep everyone safe.

There are also plans to declutter the footways to provide more space for walking.

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The Active Travel proposals are an important part of Sandwell Council’s cycling and walking infrastructure plan, which is delivering a programme of infrastructure improvements across the borough.

“The proposals will benefit our communities by boosting safety for cyclists, pedestrians and visitors, enabling people to get around in healthy and sustainable ways, supporting our health and wellbeing activities.”

Consultation on the proposed improvements started on March 17 and will run until Friday.

Residents and businesses within the borough will receive details by post. They can also provide feedback online via sandwellwalking-and-cycling.commonplace.is.

Those residents who are unable to view the designs online, are advised to contact transport_planning@sandwell.gov.uk for further information.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Wednesbury
Rowley Regis
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News