Have your say on new cycling and walking schemes in Sandwell

The schemes are planned in Bearwood, Blackheath and Wednesbury and have been developed by Sandwell Council in partnership with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM).

Proposals include upgrading existing crossings and providing new pedestrian crossings, widening narrow sections of pavement and new cycle facilities such as cycle parking and cycle routes which will be separated from both the road and the pavement to keep everyone safe.

There are also plans to declutter the footways to provide more space for walking.

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The Active Travel proposals are an important part of Sandwell Council’s cycling and walking infrastructure plan, which is delivering a programme of infrastructure improvements across the borough.

“The proposals will benefit our communities by boosting safety for cyclists, pedestrians and visitors, enabling people to get around in healthy and sustainable ways, supporting our health and wellbeing activities.”

Consultation on the proposed improvements started on March 17 and will run until Friday.

Residents and businesses within the borough will receive details by post. They can also provide feedback online via sandwellwalking-and-cycling.commonplace.is.

Those residents who are unable to view the designs online, are advised to contact transport_planning@sandwell.gov.uk for further information.