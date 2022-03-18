New images of West Bromwich teen who remains missing

Raman

Identified only by his first name, Raman, the teenager from West Bromwich, disappeared on March 3.

Now West Midlands have released new photographs along with security camera footage of him in a bid to find him.

The teenager was captured on CCTV as he left PureGym in the town's Astle Retail Park at about 11.50am the previous day.

He was then captured on film walking along Shaftesbury Street shortly after midday.

Raman leaving gym

He can be seen him passing other pedestrians in the street and officers would like to hear from those individuals as they may be able to help the inquiry.

The following morning Raman left home at between 9am and 10am, but despite extensive searches and investigations he has not been heard from since.

Detective Inspector Alison Bridgewater, of the West Midlands Police our locate team, said: "We’re getting increasingly concerned for Raman who has not been seen since March 3.

"We and his family really want to know that he’s okay, but despite our best efforts we are no closer to locating him safe and well.

"We would urge anyone who saw Raman either at the gym or walking in Shaftesbury Street to contact us as they may have vital information about him or they may even have spoken with him.

"We'd also appeal for any dash cam, ring doorbell or CCTV that may have captured Raman on that journey or on the following day near his home in the area around Oak Park and Sandwell Hospital."

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with short black hair and he was last seen wearing a long black Nike coat, a light green cap and black shoes.