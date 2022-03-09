Sandwell Council leader urges people to mark World Kidney Day

Sandwell Council leader Kerrie Carmichael

One in ten people worldwide have kidney disease and three million people in the UK have chronic kidney disease (CKD) and now visiting worldkidneyday.co.uk could help diagnose a problem.

Councillor Carmichael said: "Becoming ‘kidney aware’ has never been so easy. Whether you’re worried about a loved one, think you might be at risk or are a current CKD patient, we can all play our part in supporting awareness of kidney disease."

World Kidney Day is an annual campaign to help raise awareness of kidneys and show the suffering caused when they don’t work properly. It also aims to educate people on what kidneys do and how to improve your kidney health.

You can mark World Kidney Day, which is today (Thursday) by wearing something yellow, turning your workspace yellow with bunting, balloons or ribbons or hosting an event, taking pictures and sharing them on social media.

Councillor Carmichael added: "The isolation, loneliness and extra pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic have made life even more challenging for kidney patients and their families.

"This doesn’t just mean worries about their physical health, but the lasting financial impacts of being on dialysis or waiting for a transplant too.

"Having had a kidney transplant I know how kidney disease impacts on your life, relationships and emotional wellbeing.

"Imagine visiting the hospital three times a week for a four-hour dialysis session – how would you fit this around work, or looking after children, or going on holiday?”

Keep kidneys healthy by staying hydrated, eating healthily, catching your blood pressure, not smoking or drinking too much alcohol and keeping slim to help your kidneys.