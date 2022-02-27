Pies the order of the day at popular restaurant

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/02/2022 - Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory in Tipton have introduced two new dishes to their menu ahead of Season 6 of Peaky Blinders. The two dishes are Peaky Blinders Pie and Thomas Shelby Stew. In Picture: Jonathan Scott.

Diners at Tipton-based Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory will be able to enjoy the Peaky Blinders Pie and Thomas Shelby Stew, which go on the menu as the final season of the series launches on Sunday, February 27.

Sat on a bed of minted mushy peas, the Peaky Blinders Pie will feature locally made pork faggots, smothered in a rich onion gravy, all topped off with creamy, piped mashed potatoes.

The Thomas Shelby Stew features chunks of tender beef and seasonal vegetables, slow cooked in Mad O’Rourkes famous gravy.

Mad O’Rourkes is just down the road from the Black Country Living Museum, where much of the Peaky Blinders series was filmed and owner Peter Towler said he wanted to offer diners the full Black Country experience ahead of the new series.

He said: "The popularity of The Peaky Blinders over the last few years really has helped to put the region on the map and as a result we’ve had lots of customers visiting us, sometimes dressed as their favourite character, to get a true taste of the Black Country.

"With the final series about to air, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to offer customers the full experience.

"With that in mind, we’ve taken some of the region’s best ingredients, like our locally produced faggots, and created recipes that wouldn’t have been out of place on the Shelby family’s dining table."