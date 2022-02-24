Local Delivery Driver Saves Child from Busy Road

Kevin Arkell has been nominated for an Asda Service Superstar Award.

Kevin Arkell, from the Queslett store in Great Barr, saw the boy propelled into the road after his go-kart malfunctioned, landing in the path of an oncoming bus.

Thankfully, the bus driver was able to do an emergency stop, narrowly missing the five-year-old.

Kevin rushed to help the boy, whose electric go-kart veered off the curb and came to a halt in the busy road, next to a parked car.

The delivery driver ensured the child was not hurt and removed him from the seat.

The mother of the child thanked Kevin for his quick response:

"He was delivering a few doors down and ran to my son, got him out of his seat and checked him over before I even got close.

"He stuck around to make sure everything was okay and even apologised that he couldn't get there sooner to do anything more."

The incident took place on Park Farm Road at 1.30pm on February 5, while the family were out for a walk.

Home Shopping Manager, Shellie Dyke, nominated Keith for an Asda service superstar award, adding:

"He's a very caring and compassionate man who will do anything for anyone.

He's very humble too and just said he did what any other driver would have done! The mum was very grateful and we are all thankful that the little boy was ok.