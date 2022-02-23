Nobody hurt as car 'rolls over' in Wednesbury crash

Wood Green Road - Google Maps

The two-car collision took place on Wood Green Road at around 9am on Wednesday and West Midlands Fire Service were seen clearing the debris.

Paramedics attended the scene but discovered no injuries upon arrival and stood down.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on Wood Green at 9.02am, a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival it was discovered that were no injured patients requiring treatment and we were stood down."