Smile for Joel charity handed £15,000 boost from Sandwell Council

Suzy Evans and son Owen Richards

Smile for Joel was set up by Wednesbury mother Suzy Evans and son Owen Richards in the wake of the attack in 2015.

Suzy lost her son Joel, 19, brother and Sandwell Council worker Adrian, 49, and father Patrick, 78, in the attack, which saw 38 people killed.

It led to the charity being set up to help families torn apart by murder and terrorism – by raising awareness and supporting those in need.

Now the cause has been handed £15,000 after it was nominated by Sandwell Council to receive the authority's annual donation from the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) scheme.

Every year, the ICCM distributes funds from the recycling of metals following cremations. The funds are then awarded to charities that focus on bereavement-related services or provide support to bereaved families.

Leader of Sandwell Council and responsible for bereavement services, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said: “We are very proud to be part of the ICCM’s charity scheme to support such a great local charity.

“Smile For Joel and the Richards family have worked tirelessly to make a difference and remember their loved ones who they lost in such terrible circumstances. By donating this funding of £15,000 to Smile for Joel, we hope this fantastic local organisation can continue to make a real difference for bereaved families."

Suzy said: “On behalf of everyone at Smile For Joel we are honoured to hear we were chosen by Sandwell Council for this year’s bereavement charity. This is an amazing amount of money and will go towards supporting many bereaved families across the UK who have lost a loved one through homicide. We can’t thank you enough, this is a great start to 2022.”