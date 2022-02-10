Sandwell Council finances will be 'challenged'

At a budget and corporate scrutiny meeting held on Tuesday, local politicians scrutinised a draft annual budget presented by directors of services across Sandwell Council.

The Labour-led local authority are expected to plug a £16 million gap – focusing on the authority’s internal costs.

But they include charges for green bins, a further increase to the 3.99 per cent proposed raise in council tax, cutting grants to voluntary organisations, reducing respite support, and many more ways to claw back the deficit.

Soaring energy and grocery prices – along with the removal in October of the £20 Covid top-up to universal credit, and a planned national insurance increase, are set to tighten budget further to

Labour Councillor Luke Giles, questioned whether the council would implement free parking into town centres to help give a boost to footfall across high streets, and reduce costs on policing and maintenance.

But Simone Hines, director of finance, said the council “generates a surplus” from the parking charges.

She said: “We do still generate surplus, then that is reinvested into the car parking service, and some of the capital investment that’s required in our roads and highways.

“It’s still worth the council charging for car parking rather than offering free parking.”

But councillor Giles remarked that those charges may cause “strains and pressures” on residents in Sandwell.

He said: “The biggest thing that concerns me at the moment is the cost of living is going to go up drastically.

“We’ve seen utility bills going up. We’re going to be putting council tax up. We’ve got National Insurance going up.

“What strains and pressures is that going to put on the council going forward, when we’ve got more people in poverty and needed support from the council?”

The Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme (LCTRS) may mitigate some of those pressures, according to Ms Hines, adding that the council has a “number of support mechanisms” in place to offer help on a means tested basis.

But councillor Giles questioned the support the council already provides, adding: “Are we going to get inundated with more people who need help?

“Other resources we are going to have to step up because this is going to affect everybody, I think, in one way or another. And I don’t see the government doing a fat lot to support people.”

Conservative Councillor Jay Anandou asked when income streams will reach “pre-Covid levels”. He also asked if the council have a “strategic solution” to solving permanent income stream losses, such as reduced footfall in high streets.

In response, Ms Hines said: “I think it depends on whether customer habits actually returned to pre Covid levels and whether people will continue to do more shopping online and therefore won’t come into the town centres.

“I think it very much depends on on people’s behaviour patterns and whether they’ve got used to doing things a different way, which I think many have.