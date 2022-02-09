Transformational 20-year masterplan for West Bromwich town centre approved by Sandwell Council

An artist's impression of West Bromwich town centre

The 145-page masterplan envisages a new town square, a Metro gateway, parks and streets with residential and leisure developments which will leave the town centre unrecognisable in 20 years.

More than £16 million has been secured by Sandwell Council for new projects within the plan including £13m for retail diversification including land acquisition and £1.2m for cycling provision.

However, private investment will also be needed and council officers are currently looking for a development partner to help deliver the plans. Property company Savills drew up the masterplan with help from council officers.

The masterplan and accompanying interim planning statement was approved at a Sandwell Council cabinet meeting chaired by leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael on Wednesday.

Deputy leader Councillor Maria Crompton said: "West Bromwich Town Centre Masterplan provides a vision for growth and prosperity for the town for the next 20 years.

"The vision seeks to create a vibrant, rich and busy town centre with a mix of new uses with supporting residential communities in the town. We want a town where people can live, stay and enjoy their environment and a place they can be proud to call home."

An estimated 1,740 jobs will be created and 12,000 sq m of new retail floorspace will be built replacing dilapidated empty shops and units.

Transport links will be improved with better connections between buses and the Metro.

The plan declares: "The masterplan will create a number of streets, squares green parks and spaces for meeting and enjoying in the Town Centre. These public spaces will be accessible, multi functional, and consider the environmental, social and economic benefits of quality, well designed public realm."

Sandwell Council plans to complete the most transformational parts of the masterplan first.

The first phase will be the redevelopment of Kings Square, the Farley Centre, Bull Street and the Town Hall Quarter between 2024 and 2029, the new Urban Pocket Park will be built between 2030 and 2032 and then the George Street Living scheme has been earmarked between 2034 and 2038.

Economy scrutiny board chairman Councillor Paul Moore welcomed the masterplan at the cabinet meeting but raised his concerns about the "shortfall" in money needed for the plans between its cost and the funding already secured.

Cabinet member for regeneration and growth Councillor Iqbal Padda responded that the West Midlands Combined Authority would also be contributing to the cost of the masterplan.

Councillor Moore also asked where the markets would be relocated during the construction of a new market hall and hub,

Responding, Councillor Singh said: "We have already found a location, the old Argos units and work will be done so the market stalls can go in there."