Cycle revolution in Sandwell Valley with accessible trails planned

Sandwell Valley

Following the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the urban bike park trails would support Sandwell Council’s work in developing tourism opportunities, enhancing Sandwell Valley as a major visitor attraction.

Sandwell Valley already features Cycle Network Route 5, part of the National Cycle Network, running from Reading to Holyhead.

If approved by cabinet on February 9, the new cycle trails will also offer enhanced facilities for families, children and young people, enabling them to access physical health and wellbeing opportunities together as a social activity.

It is hoped the trails will be a popular destination for cyclists within the region, providing opportunities for those with different abilities so that they can progress steadily: growing, learning, gaining experience and becoming more confident.

The trails will also support an increase in membership of cycling clubs.

If approved, the proposals to develop the scheme will be put out to tender in line with the council’s public procurement rules and financial regulations.

Sandwell Council and Birmingham City Council will both provide £100,000 towards the scheme. Sport England will grant fund the project with £400,000.

The trails will be built within areas of Sandwell Valley classed as Nature Reserves, close to the Swan Pool area of Sandwell Valley in West Bromwich, and on neighbouring land within Birmingham – the former Hill Top Golf Course.

Ecological and biodiversity concerns have been given careful consideration at each stage of the project, and appropriate mitigations against any ecological and biodiversity impacts will be made as required.

The management responsibility for the trails will rest with Sandwell Valley, and this will include ongoing safety inspections, repairs and maintenance.

Councillor Danny Millard, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for culture and tourism, said: “I ask cabinet to support the urban bike park project as cycling for sport, recreation and travel can provide many health benefits, help reduce social isolation and help encourage community cohesion.