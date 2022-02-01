Children in Sandwell Hospital given teddy bears by Freemasons to help their journey

Jim Cairns from the Walton Walker and Sandwell Lodge 3847 with Amanda Winwood, Fundraising Manager from Your Trust Charity.

A Black Country Freemason lodge has made hospital journeys a little better for young children by donating of extremely cuddly bears.

The Walton Walker and Sandwell Lodge 3847 has donated the colourful toys as part of the Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) campaign to Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust’s Your Trust Charity.

The national initiative is funded through the donations of Freemasons, their families and supporters of the programme.

The individually sealed bears will be given to young patients who attend Sandwell and City Hospitals to make their journey a little bit brighter.

Amanda Winwood, Fundraising Manager for Your Trust Charity, received the cuddly toys from Jim Cairns from the Sandwell Lodge along with bear bin badges.

She said: "It’s a lovely gesture and one sure to raise a smile for little ones who have visited our hospitals. Your Trust Charity is about enhancing the experience of our patients and their families and these bears will definitely make a difference. We look forward to delivering these individually-wrapped bears into the paws of their new owners as soon as we’re able.”

Jim added: "It was good to meet with Amanda and hand over the first consignment of bears. We will be working with the charity to find out the most efficient way to organise donations going forward."

The bears are used to calm children down, reward them for being brave or to demonstrate procedures. Often the bears distract children so nurses and doctors can get their jobs done quickly and efficiently.