Charity football match to fund funeral in need of players

Eddie Moore: GoFundMe

The match has been organised to in memory of Eddie Moore who passed away suddenly at the age of 36.

Both of Eddie's parents have passed away, so locals are coming together to raise money to give him 'the send off he deserves'.

The game will take place on Sunday February 13, 3pm, at Tividale Football Club on Packwood Road.

Players aged 16 and over are still needed for the event which will feature a face painter, raffles, while the kitchen and bar at the ground open for refreshments.

Carrie Ashmore said: "He was 36 years young, with so much life still left and so much more things he wanted to do.

"He had a heart of gold, he made his own little family once both of his parents passed away with friends, he was loved by so many people.

"We are holding this fundraiser in Eddie's memory, to raise money for the costs of his send off and to be lay to rest in west Bromwich to be united with his mum.

"He deserves an amazing send off because he was such an amazing person.

"I hope everyone can join us on the February 13 to support the lads who have signed up to play and this fundraising event."

Tickets for the event are £5, with children able to enter for free.

Anyone interested in playing is asked to call 07488 589039.