Perry Barr sports hub set for £500k boost

By Eleanor Lawson

A community sports facility will receive £500,000 for an upgrade thanks to the Commonwealth Games.

The Holford Drive Community Sports Hub in Perry Barr will have a new multi-use games area in the months following the Games, located at the front of the premises on a currently unused piece of grassland.

Proposed floodlights will also enable year-round use and dramatically increase the useable times sporting activities can be provided for people in the area.

A total of 800 people per week currently attend the hub to participate in a range of sporting activities, but this falls to around 300 per week during the winter months due to a lack of facilities for darker nights. It is estimated that floodlights will at least double the current winter numbers.

A total of £366,685 of National Lottery funding is being contributed by Sport England with the Birmingham City Council element of the Birmingham 2022 capital budget supplying the remaining £150,000.

Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “As I've said all along, the legacy of Birmingham 2022 is massively important to us – the Games are more than 11 days of sport and we need to look at how we build on the years of good work provided for the community by brilliant organisations like Holford Drive Community Sports Hub.

"The ongoing transformation of Perry Barr includes up to 2,000 new homes and we need to ensure improved infrastructure and facilities, such as those provided at the Hub, are available to the increased number of people that will call Perry Barr home.

“This project will help us achieve that, ensuring that many more people can lead active and healthy lives.”

Birmingham 2022 is currently continuing discussions with the Holford Drive team on how the Perry Barr facility might be utilised during the Commonwealth Games which start on 28 July and finish on 8 August.

Work on upgrading the facility will begin later in the year.

