'Blind Dave' shows West Brom fans his OBE after marathons achievement

By Eleanor LawsonSandwell

'Blind Dave' Heeley proudly got to show fellow Baggies fans his OBE from the Queen at The Hawthorns.

Blind Dave Heeley with his OBE at The Hawthorns. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The fundraiser, the first blind person in the world to have completed seven marathons in seven days on seven continents, received his OBE at a special ceremony last month.

And the West Brom fan was invited to show supporters his medal at Saturday's Sky Bet Championship match between Albion and Peterborough United, which ended 3-0 to the Baggies.

Dave is now focused on his latest challenge in April, which is escaping from the notorious former Nazi prison camp Colditz in Germany and cycling back to The Hawthorns.

