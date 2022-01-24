'Blind Dave' shows West Brom fans his OBE after marathons achievement

Blind Dave Heeley with his OBE at The Hawthorns. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The fundraiser, the first blind person in the world to have completed seven marathons in seven days on seven continents, received his OBE at a special ceremony last month.

And the West Brom fan was invited to show supporters his medal at Saturday's Sky Bet Championship match between Albion and Peterborough United, which ended 3-0 to the Baggies.