Birthing partners allowed back into Sandwell hospitals after restriction is lifted

By Eleanor LawsonSandwellPublished:

Birthing partners are allowed back into Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Hospitals to accompany expectant mothers to scans, appointments, and births.

Birthing partners are allowed in again at Sandwell General Hospital
The restriction was brought in last month in response to rising cases of Omicron.

The Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust website now states: “For the current period, partners may accompany women to appointments or scans on provision of a negative lateral flow test."

Shaun Bailey, MP for West Bromwich West, wrote to NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard, calling the restrictions "disproportionate, unscientific and inhumane".

The MP said: “I am thrilled that Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust have done the right thing and are once again allowing birthing partners to attend scans, appointments and most importantly, births.

“Pregnancy, and indeed giving birth, is an incredibly vulnerable time and having a partner present is vital, not a luxury.

“To keep families safe, we must keep them together. I am pleased to see that common sense has prevailed."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

