Smethwick gym instructor urges families to get active

Karl Blick is doing a new free Rugby style exercise club called Monday Movers at Warley rugby club. Pictured with his daughter Keavagh age 10.

Karl, aged 49, from Smethwick, works with schools in the Sandwell area and in community-based activities.

He has started an outdoor rounders group in Bearwood six years ago which is still going strong but is restricted to the summer months because of the light.

Now he has started activity sessions for families with children, aged from eight-years-old and upwards at Warley Rugby Club in Oldbury.

The sessions run on Mondays from 6pm to 7pm and are open to families free-of-charge or through donations.

Children under 16-years-old must be accompanied by an adult.

Karl said: "Through the other strands to my work I realised that families have been missing out on doing things together.

"Through these sessions families can get together, play games and enjoy social interaction in a safe way.

"The activity is all game-based allowing people to take part at their own intensity.

"I set up the rounders group in Bearwood which has been going for six years.

"However, I wanted to do something which could be done outdoors in the winter months.

"We use an artificial surface for the games and there is lighting.

"Families do activities such as tug-of-war, skipping, ultimate frisbee and take part in simple games which they can do at their own intensity.

"It is aimed at getting people out to enjoy physical activity rather than just getting fit.