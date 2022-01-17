'Do not speculate' plea as £4,000 raised for friends killed in Hagley Road West crash

Luqman Arshaf and Mohammed Yasin, inset, died in a crash on Hagley Road West. Main photo: SnapperSK

Yaseen Mohammed, aged 24, and Mohammed Ashraf, 28, were killed when the car they were in crashed into a lamppost and caught fire near Lightwoods Park in Bearwood on January 12.

The men, who were both from Worcester, were in a Toyota Yaris when it hit the lamppost on the A456 Hagley Road West just before 9.55pm.

A third man, in his 20s, was critically injured in the crash and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Meanwhile a fundraiser set up in memory of the friends, which has so far seen around £4,000 raised, which will be split between the families.

Det Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The death of these two friends is extremely tragic and has a profound impact not only on their families but also their friends.

"We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances of the collision, but instead ask that everyone comes together at this sad time in supporting the family and respecting their wishes for privacy."

West Midlands Police said officers have spoken with witnesses as part of their enquiries and have urged anyone who hasn't been in touch with them to contact them immediately.