Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Do not speculate' plea as £4,000 raised for friends killed in Hagley Road West crash

By Thomas ParkesSmethwickPublished: Last Updated:

Police have urged people not to speculate about the circumstances around a crash which left two young men dead.

Luqman Arshaf and Mohammed Yasin, inset, died in a crash on Hagley Road West. Main photo: SnapperSK
Luqman Arshaf and Mohammed Yasin, inset, died in a crash on Hagley Road West. Main photo: SnapperSK

Yaseen Mohammed, aged 24, and Mohammed Ashraf, 28, were killed when the car they were in crashed into a lamppost and caught fire near Lightwoods Park in Bearwood on January 12.

The men, who were both from Worcester, were in a Toyota Yaris when it hit the lamppost on the A456 Hagley Road West just before 9.55pm.

A third man, in his 20s, was critically injured in the crash and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Meanwhile a fundraiser set up in memory of the friends, which has so far seen around £4,000 raised, which will be split between the families.

Det Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The death of these two friends is extremely tragic and has a profound impact not only on their families but also their friends.

"We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances of the collision, but instead ask that everyone comes together at this sad time in supporting the family and respecting their wishes for privacy."

West Midlands Police said officers have spoken with witnesses as part of their enquiries and have urged anyone who hasn't been in touch with them to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information should contact police online, emailing fl_collision_invest@westmidlands.police.uk or calling 101 quoting log 4263 of January 11.

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News