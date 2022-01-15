Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Councils told region on course for ‘best ever’ Commonwealth Games

By Tom DareSandwellPublished:

Birmingham is on course to deliver the ‘best Commonwealth Games there’s ever been’, the leader of Birmingham council claims.

Alexander Stadium
Alexander Stadium

Speaking at a meeting of the West Midlands Combined Authority, Councillor Ian Ward said that the city was planning for ‘full stadia’ despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and confirmed that major construction projects remain on schedule.

The region is due to host the flagship event in just over six months time with the opening ceremony due to take place on July 28 at the revamped Alexander Stadium and the closing ceremony scheduled for August 8.

Birmingham was awarded the games back in 2017 when Durban pulled out, meaning the city has had less time to prepare to host the event, which could see as many as one million people visit the West Midlands.

However, Councillor Ward has confirmed that despite the time pressures placed on preparations by the pandemic, everything was proceeding on schedule.

“If I might first of all take this opportunity to assure everyone that we are on course to deliver the Commonwealth Games this summer,” he said.

“We’re planning for full stadia, and we’re planning for the best Commonwealth Games there’s ever been to be hosted in the city of Birmingham and the wider region.

“The stadium itself is on budget and on time, as is the case for the aquatics centre in Sandwell, both of which will be handed over to the organising committee shortly for the final preparations in advance of the games.

“We’ll be encouraging people to come in to the city and enjoy a party throughout the 11 days this summer that the games take place.

“We are determined that we will deliver not only the best Commonwealth Games but the most accessible Commonwealth Games there has ever been, and it will genuinely be a games for all.”

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Sport

By Tom Dare

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News