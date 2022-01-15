Councils told region on course for ‘best ever’ Commonwealth Games

Alexander Stadium

Speaking at a meeting of the West Midlands Combined Authority, Councillor Ian Ward said that the city was planning for ‘full stadia’ despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and confirmed that major construction projects remain on schedule.

The region is due to host the flagship event in just over six months time with the opening ceremony due to take place on July 28 at the revamped Alexander Stadium and the closing ceremony scheduled for August 8.

Birmingham was awarded the games back in 2017 when Durban pulled out, meaning the city has had less time to prepare to host the event, which could see as many as one million people visit the West Midlands.

However, Councillor Ward has confirmed that despite the time pressures placed on preparations by the pandemic, everything was proceeding on schedule.

“If I might first of all take this opportunity to assure everyone that we are on course to deliver the Commonwealth Games this summer,” he said.

“We’re planning for full stadia, and we’re planning for the best Commonwealth Games there’s ever been to be hosted in the city of Birmingham and the wider region.

“The stadium itself is on budget and on time, as is the case for the aquatics centre in Sandwell, both of which will be handed over to the organising committee shortly for the final preparations in advance of the games.

“We’ll be encouraging people to come in to the city and enjoy a party throughout the 11 days this summer that the games take place.