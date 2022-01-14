Online appeal set up in memory of Midlands road crash victims in tribute

Luqman Arshaf and Mohammed Yasin

They have been named by friends as Mohammed Luqman Ashraf, aged 28, and Mohammed Yasin, aged 24. The men, from Worcester, sadly died when the Toyota Yaris left the A456 Hagley Road West, in Bearwood, on Tuesday night.

A third man was left in a critical condition as a result of the collision which happened on between Harborne Road and Galton Road near Lightwoods Park.

An online appeal set up in memory of the friends has so far raised almost £4,000 which will be split between the families and a water tank project in Pakistan run by the charity Jigsaw .

The appeal was set up by family friends Usman Multani and Khateeb Shabir.

Mr Mutani said: "I was really upset and devastated when I got the news.

"Luqman was my good friend and we actually spoke on the phone about two weeks ago as I hadn't seen him for a long time because I've opened a new cafe in Cheltenham and moved house. He was going to let me know when he was free to meet up.

"I didn't know Yasin that well although we lived up in the same street. He was a friend of my younger brother Kasim.

"We set up the appeal because Khateeb and Luqman were childhood friends and it was all we could think to do to honour their memory as Muslims."

In response to calls for a road safety review of the dual carriageway Sandwell Council stated: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of all those affected by the collision.

"The police are still investigating the causes of the incident and are asking members of the public to get in touch with them if they have information or dashcam coverage.

“It is too early at this stage to prejudge the outcome of the investigation, but if the police recommend any further safety measures once the investigation is complete, we will look to implement them. We will also consider any suggestions from councillors and the public.”